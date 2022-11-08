+44 (0)28 6632 2066
IRVINE, Barbara

Posted: 4:31 pm November 8, 2022

IRVINE, Barbara (née O’Brien), Drumbadmore, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-5JW, Monday, 7th November 2022, peacefully in hospital, in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late David, (RIP) and loving mother to Pat (Jacqui), Bob (Brigid), Gráinne (Mícheál), Ted (Ailish), and Kate (Giuseppe). Dear sister of Angela, Sadie and Carmel, pre-deceased by her siblings Mary, Bridie, Michael and baby Liam who died in infancy (RIP).

Barbara will repose at her late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Barbara will be sadly missed by her grandchildren David (Lisa), Catherine, Charles, Mary, Stephanie, Victoria, Cathal, Amy, Robbie, Ailill, Naoise, Muireann; her nephews, nieces and all the family circle.

Barbara’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv, St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge.

House private by request to family and close friends only please.

No flowers please by request, donations if desired to Aged Concern, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA

