Hotel condemns intimidation after weekend attack

THE Lough Erne Resort on the outskirts of Enniskillen has strongly condemned ‘any type of intimidation or extremism’ followng an altercation at the resort on Sunday.

A spokesperson for five star hotel said this afternoon, that the resort hosts thousands of private bookings and nothing like this ‘isolated, unsavoury and unprecedented incident’ has happened before.

Earlier this week a Dublin man appeared in court after allegedly using a hammer during the altercation.

The incident occurred when anti-facist activists arrived at the resort to confront members of the far right National Party who had booked the venue for their ard fheis.

“The Resort totally condemns any type of intimidation and any form of extremism whether it be motivated by politics, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity – or any other representation of extremism. The Resort has always taken bookings in good faith. As is normal practice, the Resort works closely with the relevant authorities on any event requiring external security checks as guided by the Police or Garda. There was no prior requirement from any authority with regards to this booking,” he said

“The conference organiser that made this booking has previously used the Resort facilities twice since 2016, without controversy. Our team were unaware of the political party in question and therefore did not envisage any issue with the booking.

“The Resort would also like to express its disappointed in the hurtful online abuse by extremists directed at our resort and hard-working, valued staff regarding this isolated event which is not warranted and extremely distressing for many at the Resort.”

