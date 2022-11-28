+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FLANAGAN, Jim

Posted: 9:40 pm November 28, 2022

FLANAGAN, Jim – Rathmore Terrace, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-3GE, 27th November 2022, passed away, surrounded by his loving family.

Will be sorely missed by his loving wife Anne, children Damian, Mark and Lorriane; adored grandad to Emma, Mia, James and Naoise; his brother Brian; sister-in-law Carmel; sister Anna and the late Willie and all their families, his wider family, many friends and caring neighbours.

May his gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing tomorrow, Tuesday at The Wark Hall, Main Street, Belleek from 6 pm until 8.30 pm, walk through only please.

Jim’s cortége will leave the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am, via Belleek Pottery and travel up the Main Street to Saint Patrick’s Church for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the link: https://youtu.be/museufKnOmE

Those who would like to offer condolences to the family can do so below or in private at p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

At the family’s request, you are asked to please avoid handshaking during the repose and funeral.

Family Home private at all times.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Tel: (+44 (0)7703 – 210437.

