Fermanagh apartments awarded four-stars

IT’S a case of ‘stars in their eyes’ for the staff of the Enniskillen Watersedge Apartments as their hard work over the past year was rewarded after being given a four-star rating by Tourism NI.

In making the award, Tourism NI commended Watersedge Apartments for being “a fantastic addition to the tourism product in the County Fermanagh area”.

The complex offers a wide range of self-catering apartments overlooking Rossole Lake and have proved popular to many a holidaymaker from Ireland and further afield – not surprising given how close they are to top tourist spots such as Enniskillen Castle Museum, Marble Arch Caves, Castle Coole, Belle Isle Estate and Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail.

Alison Leslie, Tourism NI’s Quality Assurance Manager, said: “The Enniskillen Watersedge Apartments are a fantastic addition to the tourism product in the County Fermanagh area.

“They are the perfect base for both local and international visitors to relax and unwind, with Enniskillen only a short distance from the apartments.

“This four-star rating now gives them a great springboard to draw even more visitors to the area. I wish them every success for their future.”

A delighted Shane Browne, Group Sales & Marketing Manager at Cassidy Hospitality Group which runs the Watersedge, hopes the award will help boost business and tourism in Fermanagh to new heights.

He added: “We are delighted to be recognised as a four-star property by Tourism Northern Ireland.

“This recognition acknowledges the high standards and quality of the Enniskillen Watersedge Apartments.

“It allows us to position ourselves as a recognised self-catering offering in the Fermanagh Lakeland’s region, providing customers a four-star service and self-catering visit.

“We hope this recognition will drive business and tourism to the region and benefit growth for our business.”

