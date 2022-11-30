Enniskillen man was driving with hands out sunroof

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been fined and given penalty points after he was seen driving down the Belfast Road with his hand out his sunroof.

Rudolf Skester (34) of Drumbeg was charged with careless driving following the incident on September 10th last.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday Skester had been reported to police by another road user who had seen him driving on the A4 at Fivemiletown in the direction of Enniskillen with both hands raised and poking out his sunroof.

Having been given a description by the member of the public who reported him, police located Skester as short time later. He made full admissions to police in their notebook interview.

District Judge Steven Keown commented how Skester must have used his knees to control the car.

Defence solicitor Niall Bogue noted Skester had been very candid with police. He also stated Skester had been in a queue of slow moving traffic at the time, and it “wasn’t the open road, per se.”

Mr Bogue added the defendant had “put his hands up at the earliest opportunity,” prompting Judge Keown to quip, “pardon the pun.”

Noting his early guilty plea and stating it did not appear Skester’s driving had been a cause for concern for other road users, Judge Keown fined the defendant £150 and endorsed three penalty points on his licence.

