Enniskillen leading on local and loyal shopping

AN Enniskillen man has rode off with the big prize given away as part of the town’s ‘Mi Rewards’ programme.

Steven Gunner landed an Echelon Bike after points gained via the scheme – earned via every £1 spent in participating Enniskillen shops – put him in the national draw.

Enniskillen introduced its Mi Rewards programme in December 2020, with points exchanged for prize draw entries.

Over 80 businesses are part of the initiative which works through customers’ regular payment cards, with no need to show a separate loyalty card.

National prizes were introduced in early 2022 across the 10 Mi Rewards locations in the UK and Ireland, with Steven taking the third national prize in April.

A delighted Mr Gunner said: “I can’t believe I won such a brilliant prize.

“I work in a local tourism business and know how important it is to support our local area, so I wanted to get signed up to Mi Rewards when I heard about it.

“I did it to support Enniskillen but it is great to have won something. I am still so surprised but looking forward to using my prize.”

Mi Rewards works alongside Enniskillen’s popular Enniskillen Gift Card, which generated over £161,000 in sales in 2021. Enniskillen Gift Card recipients can also link their gift card through Mi Rewards, and earn points when they spend the card.

Noelle McAloon from Experience Enniskillen BID insisted the introduction of national prizes elevates their loyalty initiative.

She said: “We’ve always valued local shopping in Enniskillen, as a small island town, it’s something that our residents and businesses really believe in.

“It’s great that our local reward system now has national calibre prizes too that work alongside our local prizes. Each draw, there are two shots at winning an outstanding prize.

“For September, the local prize is an SD Kells new season wardrobe, and the national prize is an Ooni Karu Pizza Oven 16 Essentials Bundle. The appeal of Mi Rewards Enniskillen has dialled up several notches.

“With Mi Rewards Enniskillen, we’re giving people an extra incentive or reward for supporting local businesses.

“There’s definitely a level of excitement for the new prizes, and we’ve seen even more people registering for Mi Rewards.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007