Enniskillen is yet again named best kept town

FERMANAGH’S county town has once again been named one of the best kept in the country.

Enniskillen scooped the Best Kept Medium Town award at the 2022 Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards, held last week.

The latest win comes off the back of several similar awards in recent years, including taking home the best overall winner at Irelands’s Best Kept Towns Award in June. That competition sees winners from North’s Best Kept competition going up against the winners of the Tidy Towns competition in the South.

The county town will now be entered into that competition once again.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC), and sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport, the awards celebrate areas taking action to protect and care for their local environment, by “creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.”

Towns are judged on a wide range of criteria, including floral displays and an absence of litter or graffiti, as well as grass-roots environmental projects, and evidence of community participation in environmental projects, such as recycling or wildlife conservation.

President of the NIAC, Doreen Muskett, congratulated Enniskillen on what she said was “another well-deserved award.”

“The competition illustrates how much community work is undertaken to keep this town beautiful, and this is especially evident in their stunning “Follow the Swallow” art initiative,” she said.

Competition for this year’s awards was fierce, with judges stating they were blown away by the calibre of entries and “level of civic pride.”

Over 100 representatives from towns and villages across the North gathered for last week’s ceremony at the Lisburn and Castlerea City Council Offices, including a delegation from Fermanagh.

Other awards went to Derry, which was named Best Kept City, Donaghmore, Best Kept Small Village, Royal Hillsborough, Best Kept Large Village, and Antrim, Best Kept Large Town.

