Appeal for boats to help in search for Michael McGirr

Posted: 10:18 am November 1, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE family of missing man Michael McGirr has appealed to anyone in the community with a boat to come out and help with the search today.

A major search involving the police, RNLI, Mountain Rescue as well as his friends, family and members of the community is continuing on Lower Lough Erne today for Mr McGirr, who was last seen at 2pm on Saturday, October 29. It is thought he had been heading for Inish Davar in a 19ft Sheelin boat.

A Facebook page, Search for Michael McGirr, is helping coordinate the community aspect of the search, and now Mr McGirr’s family have also appealed for people to get involved, particularly anyone with a boat.

“What we need is boats on the water,” said a spokeswoman for the family.

“People have been amazing so far, turning up so far and coming with boats, but we need more boats because we just need to find him today.”

The spokeswoman also thanked all the many people and agencies who have been involved in the search so far.

Anyone who can help or provide a boat for today’s search can either turn up to Lough Erne Yacht Club, where the search is being coordinated, or can contact the Search for Michael McGirr Facebook group via PM (private message).

Anyone who has information who can assist the police in the search is asked to call 101 quoting CC1656 29/10/22.

