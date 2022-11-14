+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineStaff left shocked by Lough Erne Resort altercation
The Lough Erne Resort was the scene of an altercation that saw five people being taken to hospital.

Staff left shocked by Lough Erne Resort altercation

Posted: 2:20 pm November 14, 2022

A SPOKESMAN for Lough Erne Resort described yesterday’s incident as deeply regrettable, adding, whilst being isolated in nature, it had shocked staff. 
They said that function rooms were hired out in good faith thousands of times over the years for private conferences by a wide spectrum of organisations and companies and the hiring out of private event space by any third party did not represent an endorsement of any kind by the resort.
The spokesman said: “As with any type of booking, as a commercial entity, we accept private conference bookings from around the world in good faith. We do not facilitate or tolerate behaviour of this type at the resort.
“The health and safety of our staff and guests, along with our guest experience is paramount, and we will therefore be increasing our levels of due diligence in relation to private conference bookings in the future. 
“We would like to reiterate our sincere appreciation to the emergency services for their speedy assistance and we would like to assure all guests that it is business as usual at the resort.”

Related posts:

St Mary’s pupils should be proud says Principal Boho’s Maria releases debut Spotify single! Family still waiting on answers to daughter’s illness

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:20 pm November 14, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA