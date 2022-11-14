Staff left shocked by Lough Erne Resort altercation

The Lough Erne Resort was the scene of an altercation that saw five people being taken to hospital.

A SPOKESMAN for Lough Erne Resort described yesterday’s incident as deeply regrettable, adding, whilst being isolated in nature, it had shocked staff.

They said that function rooms were hired out in good faith thousands of times over the years for private conferences by a wide spectrum of organisations and companies and the hiring out of private event space by any third party did not represent an endorsement of any kind by the resort.

The spokesman said: “As with any type of booking, as a commercial entity, we accept private conference bookings from around the world in good faith. We do not facilitate or tolerate behaviour of this type at the resort.

“The health and safety of our staff and guests, along with our guest experience is paramount, and we will therefore be increasing our levels of due diligence in relation to private conference bookings in the future.

“We would like to reiterate our sincere appreciation to the emergency services for their speedy assistance and we would like to assure all guests that it is business as usual at the resort.”