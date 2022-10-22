Victory would make it all worthwhile, says O’Callaghan

RICHARD O’Callaghan has played every minute of this year’s championship and on Sunday he will lead Enniskillen Gaels out in the 2022 Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Final. The Enniskillen skipper also captained the side last year when they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Derrygonnelly, but this year he feels they are in a different place;

“It was definitely a wake-up call for the lads in terms of, ‘we need to get to this point’. Derrygonnelly were the standard-setters and the boys were realistic. There were boys coming off the bench for them and boys coming off the bench for us, and it was like chalk and cheese.

“This year our bench against them (Derrygonnelly) made a massive difference. So, in terms of motivation, that’s what it was, that inner drive of the boys to improve themselves.

Advertisement

“I think if you’re looking for motivation to win a championship, there’s something wrong. The motivation should be there.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0