Tributes paid to Newtownbutler man

THE sudden death last Tuesday of Lee Southam, 22, from Newtownbutler has shocked the local community.

Mr Southam of Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, attended Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen. The school put up a heartfelt post to their former pupil on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we learned earlier today of the most untimely death of former student Lee Southam. Lee spent his formative years in Erne Integrated College and certainly left an impression on all of us,” the Facebook post read.

“Lee was a sparky character who was popular with staff and peers alike. Always ready with a sharp one-liner or a witty remark, Lee inspired many a laugh with his classmates.

“Lee himself would be the first to admit that he could, at times, be a bit of a scallywag but this only endeared us to him even more.

“He loved sport and represented the school on our football team and in his early years ran in the cross country team.

“Like all students who walk through our doors, Lee made his own indelible mark on our school community and made his own unique contribution to who we are. We are shocked by his sudden departure and offer our deepest condolences to Lee’s family and friends.

“Rest in peace young man.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor Garbhan McPhillips of the SDLP was another to send his sympathy.

“I was saddened to hear of the very sudden passing of Lee. Such a young man with his whole life in front of him,” Mr McPhillips said.

“I did not know Lee personally, but I pass on my condolences to Lee’s family and friends at this sad time. They all will be in my thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Cherished son of Gordon and predeceased by his mother Sindy, Lee was the loving father of Riley, dear brother of Dean and Sonia, and much-loved grandson of Jean and Harold Graham and Nanny Southam.

His funeral took place on Saturday at St Comgall’s Church of Ireland, Newtownbutler, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

