+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineStriker Lafferty gets 10-game ban for sectarian remark
Kyle Lafferty who will miss Kilmarnock's next 10 games after being banned by the SFA for making a sectarian remark.

Striker Lafferty gets 10-game ban for sectarian remark

Posted: 4:43 pm October 20, 2022
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

NORTHERN Ireland star, Kyle Lafferty, has been slapped with a 10-game ban after being filmed making a sectarian comment.
The Enniskillen-born striker who currently plays for Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock was given the ban by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) when footage emerged of Lafferty making the comment after being asked to pose for a picture in a nightclub.
One of the games that the 35-year-old will be banned from is Kilmarnock’s League Cup semi-final against Celtic next January and Lafferty expressed contrition for what he did.
“I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused,” Lafferty said. “I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order.
“There is no excuse, it’s something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.”
Kilmarnock had already fined Lafferty for the incident with the player committing to work with Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which provides education and training developed to tackle sectarianism in society.
“I placed myself in a position that has been very difficult to deal with,” said Lafferty, who has 85 caps for the North but was removed from the squad for the recent Kosovo and Greece games when the footage was made public.
“I’m now determined to work with Nil By Mouth to ensure that others, particularly the youngsters at the club, learn from my mistake and avoid putting themselves in any type of similar situation in the future.”

Related posts:

NIFL postpones games this weekend CourtTerrorism accused to seek permission to drink alcohol Sinn Féin: Royal meeting was one of mutual respect

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:43 pm October 20, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA