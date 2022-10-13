+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Share on Ice back bigger and better next month

Posted: 4:02 pm October 13, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

SHARE on Ice is returning next month!

Last year almost 9,000 revellers enjoyed what was Fermanagh’s first ever ice rink, at the Share Discovery Village outside Lisnaskea, with visitors coming from as far away as Cork.

This year an even bigger synthetic rink – which is almost identical to a frozen one, only more environmentally friendly – will be returning on November 18th and will be open until January 4th.

Share will also be putting on even more activities this year, including a new curling lane as well as themed sessions such as ’80s nights, a country night, and Disney sessions, offering something for all tastes and ages. Once again there will plenty of season food and drinks for those taking a break from the ice, as well as a staff-supervised bouncy castle.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

