Separate inquests for Concepta Leonard and her killer

A CORONER has ruled there will be separate inquests into the death of Concepta Leonard and also of her ex-partner who is believed to have killed her.

Ms Leonard, 51, of Maguiresbridge was killed at her home in May 2017 with her son Conor, who was 30 at the time, being injured in the attack.

Her former partner, Peadar Phair, 55, later took his own life.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was told that Ms Leonard’s family were distressed at the prospect of the two inquests taking place together.

Martin McDonnell, counsel for the father and brother of Ms Leonard, stated that he had been instructed by his clients to seek for separate inquests.

He said: “Concepta’s family are considerably distressed by the fact that her inquest is being dealt with simultaneously.”

Ms Toal responded by saying: “I should highlight I never had any intention of holding the two inquests together.

“I have been dealing with the preliminary hearings together, just for ease, given the fact that most of the disclosure will be the same.

“You can certainly let the family know that it has been my intention to hold a separate inquest into the death of Mr Phair.

“That would not be held simultaneously together with the inquest in relation to Ms Leonard.”

The coroner added that she was hoping to secure a court in order for Ms Leonard’s inquest to be held after Easter 2023.

The next preliminary hearing will take place on October 24.

