Sadness at death of fundraising hero Jim

FERMANAGH has lost one of its community heroes with the sad passing of Jim Gamble.

A familiar face in Enniskillen and around the county, the popular local window cleaner dedicated all of his free time over forty years to fundraising to help local people through the toughest periods in their lives.

Along with his friend and fundraising partner Avril Graham, the pair raised well over £870,000, along with vital awareness, for the Friends of the Cancer Centre in just over a decade, changing the lives of thousands of local cancer patients in the process. The pair had also been instrumental in setting up the local fundraising group for the charity.

Prior to the opening of the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity, they had supported the Friends of Montgomery House for over 30 years with the same passion.

In 2016, Jim and Avril were honoured by the then Prime Minister, receiving a Points of Light award from David Cameron. The following year Jim and Avril were honoured by the late Queen Elizabeth, receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Years Honours list.

Jim’s loss well be felt across the community, but particularly by his fundraising friends and the charity he supported so well over the years.

“Everyone at Friends of the Cancer Centre is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend, Jim Gamble,” said Colleen Shaw, chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jim for many years and he was an integral part of the charity for over three decades. Jim was a founding member of the Fermanagh Fundraising Group and a valued Trustee on the charity’s board.

“He was a dedicated volunteer, who gave so much time to supporting families impacted by cancer in County Fermanagh and across Northern Ireland. He was at the heart of the Fermanagh Fundraising Group and well known throughout the community for his work with the charity. He will be greatly missed by the group and everyone at Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“On behalf of the charity, we would like to extend our condolences to his wife, Doreen, family and friends.”

Geraldine Corrigan from the Friends of the Cancer Centre Fermanagh Fundraising Group also paid tribute to Jim, posting the group’s deepest sympathies to his family on social media.

Jim, who was in his mid 70s, passed away peacefully at the Omagh Hospital on October 19th, following his own battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Doreen, children Byran (Amanda), and grandchildren Rory and Hannah. Jim was predeceased by his son Neville, who passed away in 2019.

Jim, pictured left, was laid to rest at Mullaghdun Parish Church following a private family burial on Saturday, October 22nd. Appropriately, his family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

