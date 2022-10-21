Ryder ready to end 41-year wait

YOU can’t be sure of the outcome on Sunday but one thing you can count on is that Seamus Ryder will travel to the game with Martin Gilfeddar on Sunday, all being well.

It’s almost become a pre-match ritual now, says the Erne Gaels manager;

“I get the lift up with Martin Gilfeddar. That hasn’t changed all year. He drives to the game. It has worked all year.”

Advertisement

Something is definitely working for Ryder and his team. They were the form team in the league, stringing together ten successive wins as they were crowned Division One champions and now, they have a chance to bring the New York Cup back to Belleek for the first time in 41 years.

Six years ago, Ryder lined out at full forward in the county final and scored seven points, five from frees against Derrygonnelly but it wasn’t enough as the Harps lifted their second successive title.

The illustrious Belleek man recalls that occasion well;

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0