PODCAST: Dark Days – Fear and murder in 1972

Michael Naan, Andrew Murray and Robin Bell were murdered in the Newtownbutler area in late October 1972. 50 years later, a special podcast examines the impact of those killings on a small, rural community… and speaks to relatives still grieving their loved ones.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:30 am October 22, 2022