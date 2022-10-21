+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PODCAST: Dark Days – Fear and murder in 1972

Posted: 4:15 pm October 21, 2022

Michael Naan, Andrew Murray and Robin Bell were murdered in the Newtownbutler area in late October 1972. 50 years later, a special podcast examines the impact of those killings on a small, rural community… and speaks to relatives still grieving their loved ones. 

