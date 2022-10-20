PADDEN, Ann (née Murphy) – 23 Floraville, Mill Street, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Seaside, Belmullet, Co. Mayo, peacefully on the 18th October 2022. Dearly loved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Tony (Caroline), Martin (Shelley), Sinead, Shauna, Sarah (Kevin), Pauline (Declan) and the late Maria and Collette; loved and cherished by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren; dear sister of Valerie, Albert (Aggie), Bernie (Mickey) and the late Jim.

Reposing at her residence in Enniskillen on Thursday from 2 pm until 10 pm. Funeral will depart from her residence on Friday morning at 10.15 am with funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Belmullet for Funeral Mass at 3 pm, followed by Emlybeg Cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by her loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “Swell Cancer Centre”, c/o John McKeegan Funeral Director, Enniskillen or any member of the family.

“In God’s right hand may her gentle Soul be”