New UUP Councillor unveiled

THE new UUP Councillor for Fermanagh & Omagh Council insists he will be “a keen activist in promoting peace and reconciliation for everyone”.

Cllr Roy Crawford, pictured below, will take a seat representing the Enniskillen ward following the recent retirement of Cllr Howard Thornton.

Having been a member of the UUP for more than two decades Cllr Crawford has been employed in the engineering sector and more recently has served as a funeral director.

Cllr Crawford, who is also vice-Chairman of victims and survivors group The Ely Centre, cited his fathers killing by the IRA in 1987 of his desire to promote peace to today’s generation and those that follow.

He said: “From a very young age, I have always had a keen interest in politics and have been an active member of the Ulster Unionist Party for over 20 years.

“From leaving school and becoming an engineer and then in more recent years playing my role as a funeral director, through both of these roles I have gained much-needed life experiences.

“I have learnt to help and support families in their time of need but most importantly be that listening ear for individuals.

“I am an active member of the community within Enniskillen where I currently hold the position of the vice-chairperson of the Ely Centre Board of Directors, who represent and advocate on behalf of victims and their families in Fermanagh.

“One of the reasons why I got involved in the Ely Centre was due to the fact that my father Ivan Crawford was murdered in 1987.

“My father was a serving police officer who was murdered on the main street of Enniskillen by the IRA.

“As a result of this, I am a keen activist in promoting peace and reconciliation for everyone, especially for the younger generation today.”

Cllr Crawford also stated that he was keen to make a difference on the main issues affecting voters.

He added: “I am passionate about my local community and I want to make a difference by prioritising the main issues that are affecting our constituents today.

“I will focus on issues of local importance, including maintaining our vital services at the South West Acute Hospital, unlock tourism by introducing new local initiatives that are appropriate and sustainable, promote economic growth through more apprenticeships to Higher level Education places and support established employers by offering practical incentives for new start-ups to help stimulate the economy.

“I also wish to provide further support for the agricultural sector particularly in times of uncertainty due to the climate change bill.

“I want to be a strong community leader who will be approachable to all constituents and I feel this is the right time for me to take a more proactive approach to politics, especially in the challenging times we are currently in.”

