MOORE, Jim – (24 Killyreagh Road, Tamlaght, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-4HA), peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 6th October 2022. Beloved husband of Dympna, much loved father of Nigel (Louise) and Rodney (Brandi), cherished grandfather of Ruairí, Liam, Ellen, Gavin, Haden and Cian, loving brother of Paddy (Jacinta) and Veronica Swift.

Jim will be reposing at his late residence with removal on Saturday morning, 8th October at 10.20 am arriving at Saint Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

House private please on the morning of funeral to family and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

All enquiries to Patsy Dolan, Funeral Director, Enniskillen. Tel: 07771 – 801005