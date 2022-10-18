McSHERRY, Bridie

McSHERRY – The death has occurred of Bridie McSherry, 2 Patrick’s Terrace, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Tullyvogey, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her parents Jimmy and Mary Bridget and her brother Mickey.

Sadly missed by her brothers Jimmy, Vincey, Eugene and Gerry, sisters Annie, kitty, Rita and Veronica, nieces and nephews, all her extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home in Tullyvogey, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT932DY from Tuesday 8 pm and Wednesday from 12 noon. Removal on Thursday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for 11 am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo

There will be a one way system in operation for the wake, with entry via Conor’s cross and exiting via Tullyvogey Lane.