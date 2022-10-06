McCAFFREY, Stephen – Newbridge Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 5th October 2022, suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Linda (née McHugh), devoted father to Aileen Porter (Mark), Paul, Lorraine Cleary (Joe), Stephen (Lisa) and Darren. Loving brother of Noel, Collie, Brian, Willie, Mary, Sheena and Majella. Pre-deceased by his siblings Philomena Brady, Josie Coyle (Cavan), Kevin and his nephews Sean and Anthony, RIP.

Stephen will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren Sean, Sarah, Cora, Jack, Shea and Ava, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends.

Stephen will repose at his late residence until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Stephen’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/, Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea.

Family home private on Saturday morning, please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him