McCAFFREY, Agnes (née McMahon) – Sylvan Hill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 25th October 2022, peacefully in hospital in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved wife of the Ignatius; devoted mother to Ann-Marie (Seamus, RIP), Ciaran (Louise), and James. Loving sister of Teresa Dillon.

Agnes will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB tomorrow Wednesday from 2 pm until 9 pm with removal from her late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Agnes’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Agnes will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren; Brenda, Laura, Aisling, Leona, Claire, Declan, Denise and great granddaughter Hannah, sister Teresa, brother-in-law Felix (Rose), sister-in-law Maggie, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only.

Family home strictly private at all times please.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her