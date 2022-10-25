+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McCAFFREY, Agnes

Posted: 7:43 pm October 25, 2022

McCAFFREY, Agnes (née McMahon) – Sylvan Hill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 25th October 2022, peacefully in hospital in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved wife of the Ignatius; devoted mother to Ann-Marie (Seamus, RIP), Ciaran (Louise), and James. Loving sister of Teresa Dillon.

Agnes will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB tomorrow Wednesday from 2 pm until 9 pm with removal from her late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Agnes’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Agnes will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren; Brenda, Laura, Aisling, Leona, Claire, Declan, Denise and great granddaughter Hannah, sister Teresa, brother-in-law Felix (Rose), sister-in-law Maggie, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only.

Family home strictly private at all times please.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her

Related posts:

DOONAN, Mickey MULLIGAN, Mary JOHNSTON, William John

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA