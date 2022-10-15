Homes lose power as pole in Coonian catches fire

RESIDENTS living in the area between Coonian and Roslea had their power supply knocked out following an electric pole catching fire.

Flames were seen coming from the pole on the Grogey Road between Fivemiletown and Moan’s Cross around 7.30am on Tuesday, October 11.

The Fire Brigade arrived close to 45 minutes later with the Electricity Board carrying out repair work to the supply once the fire had been put out.

Cllr Sheamus Greene who spotted the fire and reported it said: “I went past it this morning around about 7.30. There was a good flame coming out of it – right high up near where the wires are.

“I had a load to drop off but when I came past it again, around ten past or quarter past eight, the fire brigade was pulling up to where the pole was.

“I believe there is a section of the county around Coonian and Roslea that has now had its electric supply off because of this.”

Cllr Greene added that residents have been in contact with him fearing that their freezers – stocked up in advance ahead of Christmas – could defrost, and ruin, their contents.

He added: “I’ve already had people on to me this morning saying that they have recently filled up their freezer ahead of Christmas.

“With the way things are going, people are stocking up for food for Christmas in case food prices rise even higher closer to the time.

“Now they’re a bit worried that if the electricity is off for a long time, that the food in the freezer could defrost, go bad and that’s them lost their food for Christmas.

“Hopefully, that won’t happen. I’d imagine it should be able to be fixed fairly soon – but you just never know.”

A spokeswoman from NIE Networks said: “NIE Networks received reports of an unplanned interruption affecting the electricity network in the Coonian area of Co. Fermanagh on the morning of Tuesday, October 11.

“NIE Networks engineers responded immediately and restored the supply to the majority of the 700 customers who were initially affected.

“Approximately 60 properties remain off supply at present while repairs are completed but

it is estimated that the remaining customers will have their electricity restored.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007