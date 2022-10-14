Go on you boy in green!

HISTORY may have been made last week when a Fermanagh GAA jersey was seen being worn at a Rangers match.

During the Champions League game between Liverpool and the Gers, on Tuesday evening at Anfield, TV cameras captured the Fermanagh top as they scanned the crowd.

Seán Dillon from Enniskillen was the boy in green and little did he know the fuss the image would create after it went viral.

Advertisement

“I didn’t enjoy all the attention it got at first, but as time went by I realised it was all a good laugh,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0