+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGo on you boy in green!

Go on you boy in green!

Posted: 12:02 pm October 14, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

HISTORY may have been made last week when a Fermanagh GAA jersey was seen being worn at a Rangers match.

During the Champions League game between Liverpool and the Gers, on Tuesday evening at Anfield, TV cameras captured the Fermanagh top as they scanned the crowd.

Seán Dillon from Enniskillen was the boy in green and little did he know the fuss the image would create after it went viral.

Advertisement

“I didn’t enjoy all the attention it got at first, but as time went by I realised it was all a good laugh,” he said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

RosleaWhy the Trust didn’t take over Roslea GP practice Fermanagh film crew wanted for new Hulu TV show Local women celebrate 90 years of the WI

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:02 pm October 14, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA