Game of Thrones filmmaker releases new children’s book

A LOCAL filmmaker’s labour of love has finally come to fruition with the publication of her new children’s book and sustainable clothing line for kids.

Ciara Tinney from Sydare formerly worked as an assistant director on the hit HBO fantasy drama Game Of Thrones.

The married mother-of-three began writing her poem ‘Wildkind’ eight years ago after she had her first child Adabelle.

“When Adabelle was born I’d left the film industry and was suddenly a mother. It was a huge gear change compared to what my life had been like up until then,” Ms Tinney explained.

“I wanted something that she could read when she got older, but I also did it for me. Writing the book and doing the illustrations helped to put my creativity into something else.

“Adabelle’s eight years old now, so it’s been a slow process but a very satisfying one.”

Over the years, two more daughters arrived – Fiadh Ros and Birdie Blue – and she began to illustrate the poem to create a book she hoped would inspire her children to connect with Ireland’s rugged landscapes.

“Writing Wildkind was my way of introducing my daughters to the beauty of Ireland. To show them the importance of embracing the wild and being kind to each other,” she said.

“I didn’t want it to read like I was preaching to anybody. It’s a book that’s as much for parents as it is for children.

“It was also a way of getting across the need for sustainability as it’s all connected.

“I just wanted to touch on these themes and get across how important it is for us to appreciate our surroundings.”

The final book called ‘Wildkind’ is sustainably printed using carbon-balanced paper and vegetable-based ink. The 39-year-old, who now lives in Belfast, has also developed a collection of eco-friendly children’s clothes that aligns with the theme of the book.

The zero-waste garments are made from off-cuts of linen sourced from local mills and are finished with buttons hand-carved from driftwood found on beaches. Items include linen toys and heirloom blankets.

“We shouldn’t take nature for granted. It’s important to slow down and appreciate the beauty that is around us,” she said.

The launch of the Wildkind Collection by Ms Tinney, featuring a selection from her new range of linen garments for children, will take place at Jo Tinney’s Studio in the Buttermarket on Saturday, November 5, from 11am to 5pm.

Her new book will also be on sale along with framed prints of the illustrations in the book.

For more information visit: www.wildkindireland.com.

