Fraudster loses her appeal bid

A Fivemiletown fraudster has lost her bid to appeal against her sentence.

Julie McBrien, 47, who is also known by the surname Hogg, of Screeby Road was jailed in November 2021 for five and a half years after defrauding her employers, Cookstown-based Northern Mouldings Limited, out of £1.9million.

The financial damage caused by McBrien’s criminality pushed the firm to the brink of collapse. McBrien had also faked a having cancer and used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

The defrauded funds financed a sprawling rural mansion for McBrien as well as top of the range cars and expensive holidays.

McBrien carried out the massive fraud by making up false bank statements, forging a former employee’s signature having failed to remove his name from the mandate.

She also forged a document that made her solely responsible for finances which involved her countersigning cheques to herself and creating false invoices.

McBrien had also deceived a company director by telling him in confidence that she had a rare type of cancer – one that had been suffered by a relative of the director who had offered support to her.

Her bid to appeal the sentence – and for Legal Aid to fund this appeal – was refused on both counts.

