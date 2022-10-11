+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineBook of Condolence for the victims of Creeslough

Book of Condolence for the victims of Creeslough

Posted: 11:05 am October 11, 2022

The local Council has opened an online book of condolence in memory of those who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough last Friday.

The Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said, “On behalf of the Council, and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough on Friday 07 October 2022. Comhbhrón ón chroí.

“Our thoughts are also with those who were injured, the wider community and the first responders at the scene.

“This tragedy has caused widespread shock not only in Donegal but throughout the whole of Ireland as well.

“I have opened an online book of condolence to allow residents in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area to convey their condolences to the people of Creeslough.”

The online book on condolence is available on the Council’s website (www.fermanaghomagh.com) from today, Tuesday 11 October 2022 and will remain open until 5pm on Friday 21 October 2022.

 

Why the Trust didn't take over Roslea GP practice Call for grassroots campaign to save SWAH surgery New Hulu show to be filmed in Bundoran and Ballyshannon

