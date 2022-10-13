+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh solidarity with Donegal after tragedy

Fermanagh solidarity with Donegal after tragedy

Posted: 12:02 pm October 13, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A BOOK of condolences has been opened to allow the Fermanagh public to express their sympathy with the people of Creeslough, following the harrowing tragedy in which ten people lost their life last Friday.

There has been an outpouring of grief following Friday’s devastating explosion, with people in Fermanagh showing solidarity with their neighbouring county.

The first funerals of the ten victims have taken place, with 24-year-Old Jessica Gallagher laid to rest following funeral Mass at St Michael’s Church in the village yesterday morning. Yesterday afternoon 49-year-old Martin McGill was also buried after funeral Mass at the same church.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Journalist in firing line for criticising Fermanagh This is for mum – Jolly Sandwich wins Best Cafe prize Petrol prices hit Community Transport volunteers

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:02 pm October 13, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA