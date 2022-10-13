Fermanagh solidarity with Donegal after tragedy

A BOOK of condolences has been opened to allow the Fermanagh public to express their sympathy with the people of Creeslough, following the harrowing tragedy in which ten people lost their life last Friday.

There has been an outpouring of grief following Friday’s devastating explosion, with people in Fermanagh showing solidarity with their neighbouring county.

The first funerals of the ten victims have taken place, with 24-year-Old Jessica Gallagher laid to rest following funeral Mass at St Michael’s Church in the village yesterday morning. Yesterday afternoon 49-year-old Martin McGill was also buried after funeral Mass at the same church.

