Erne Vintage Classic Car Show returns to Necarne

The Erne Vintage Classic Car Show, organised by the Erne Vintage Car Club returns this weekend taking place at the Necarne Equestrian Centre, Irvinestown.

Sponsored by BJT & Son Ltd and Hire Centre, the event is open to everyone to attend and enjoy the range of classic cars and vehicles on show inside the equestrian centre all whilst supporting the work of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity. This year, country and western singer Declan Nerney is attending on Sunday 23rd to sing some of his hits for everyone to dance along to and across the weekend there will be a range of local craft exhibitors, trade and food stands for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Erne Vintage Classic Car builds on the huge success of the event one year ago which raised an incredible £19,284 for chosen charity Air Ambulance NI, funding the charity service for nearly four days.

Advertisement

Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager for the Air Ambulance NI said, “Our many thanks to George Ogle and Erne Vintage Car Club for their tremendous support for Air Ambulance NI yet again. This is shaping up to be a brilliant weekend and I would ask everyone to come and visit the show at some stage and support their air ambulance service. None of us know who may need the service tomorrow and donations are essential to keep the team flying saving lives, brains and limbs in the region.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is the charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, together with partners at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. Locally, the service has been tasked to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area on over 238 occasions, up to the end of July 2022. With a fundraising need of £2 million a year to sustain this service, we appreciate all the support and donations from the community.

Admission at the door is £5 for adults and £3 for children and opening times are Friday 21st 6.00pm-10.00pm; Saturday 22nd 10.00am-9.00pm; and Sunday 23rd 10.00am-5.00pm.

If you would like to book your classic vehicle into the event, book a craft or trade stand or for further information, please contact George Ogle from the Erne Vintage Classic Car Club on 07901687989.