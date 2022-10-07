Club Éirne ‘Win a house’ competition offers new options

The Club Éirne ‘Win a house in Fermanagh’ competition is currently live and ticket sales from clubs have been very encouraging in the first few weeks.

To date, club sellers have sold approximately 500 tickets with funds generated going towards the upgrade of facilities at Lissan. This investment will benefit all clubs and young people in the county.

Tickets are £100 each and with the first Early Bird Draw at the end of October (see website for details) patrons are encouraged to get their tickets secured as soon as possible to be in with a chance to win a fabulous break at the Lough Erne Resort.

Taking on broad recent feedback from Clubs and individuals the fundraising committee has put in place new payment options and has created two offers to suit individuals and businesses.

Payment installment option

Patrons can now enter the competition by paying 4 x £25 monthly payments. This option is now live on the online system via www.winahouseinfermanagh.com or, if required, a direct debit form can be developed and issued to clubs for use. Please advise Seán Burns or Ger Treacy if your club requires this option.

Business sponsor offer

Two options have been developed for businesses to consider.

Option 1

£1000 business package which includes;

10 tickets to the ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ competition.

A7 advertising in each of the Fermanagh GAA National League home games in 2023.

Half-time advertising on Fermanagh GAA TV during the 2023 league and club championship games.

Fermanagh GAA / Club Éirne website/social media list of business contributions.

Option 2

£3000 business package.

30 tickets to the ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ competition.

A6 advertising in each of the National League home games in 2023.

Half time advertising on Fermanagh GAA TV during the 2023/24 league and club championship games.

Fermanagh GAA / Win a House in Fermanagh / Club Éirne websites/social media list of business contributions.

Instalment payments are also available to businesses.

For those clubs that have tickets and monies to return prior to the first ‘Early Bird Draw’ on October 31, we have arranged through our Club Éirne committee member Katie Crudden for these to be left into Crudden & Dolan Accountants office at 23-25 Darling Street, Enniskillen.

Monies and tickets will be checked and a receipt will be provided.