Christmas Lights switch-on may be at risk

Enniskillen Christmas lights lin 2019. There is concern that following the cancellation of next week's Halloween Fireworks display that the Christmas Lights may not go ahead as well.

Enniskillen could be left in the dark as speculation grows as to whether or not the Christmas Lights switch-on will be the latest event to fall foul of the Council’s axe.

Following this week’s decision to cancel next Monday’s Halloween Fireworks display, concerns have been expressed as to whether on not the festive lights will go ahead.

The Halloween event hit the buffers after the Council decided that both finances and an ‘awareness of the cost of living crisis’ would mean it would not be prudent for them to go ahead with the display.

Chair of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff stated that “there has been a strong argument made in the current climate that to spend £40,000 on fireworks only to see that money literally going up in smoke is not the best use of public resources”.

There has been widespread anger from the public who posted their fury and disgust on social media in response to the Council’s decision.

Now there is a worry over Christmas as well with Noelle McAloon of Enniskillen BID asking, “are the Christmas lights being considered for cancellation as well”.

The Fermanagh Herald asked the Council if the planned Christmas Lights switch-on was still going ahead.

A spokeswoman replied: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is undertaking a review of budgets and will provide an update on the Christmas Lights switch-on in due course.”