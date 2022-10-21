Belleek B&B to showcase county on ‘Four in a Bed’

A FERMANAGH couple will be making history when they become the first from the county to take part in the popular Channel Four Reality TV Show, “Four In A Bed”.

And for Bridie and James Gormley of Dulrush Fishing Lodge Belleek, it will be also memorable as this will be the first time that the show is being televised in Northern Ireland.

The show involves B&B owners who take turns to stay with each other and pay what they consider to be fair for their stay after giving feedback. The winner is the establishment deemed to be the best value for money.

Each group consists of four B&Bs visiting each other and thus a winner is declared every five episodes.

A delighted Bridie Gormley said the enjoyed taking part and was looking to the screening of the show on October 24 at 5pm.

“It is great to be chosen after proving ourselves worthy and our aim in the programme is to show that we are value for money,” she said.

The Gormley’s were selected after they answered and ad to take part in the show and then they were visited by the show to make sure “we ticked all the boxes”.

“We have been operating here for the past nine years and we visited three other places in Northern Ireland, and they were Ness Wood Glamping outside Derry, The Oaks Luxury Lodge, also outside Derry and the self- catering Pine Tree Hollow in Leitrim village.

“They also came back to us, and it was great craic as well.

“The whole idea is for B&B owners to visit each other’s homes and give some feedback on the quality of service on offer.

“You are asked to give an objective account and that is where some of the exchanges comes in which I suppose the producers say makes for good television”.

“We had two weeks of filming, here in Dulrush, in Derry, in Leitrim and in County Down and that was an experience in itself.

Bridie added, “When they came back to us, we took them fishing and we feel that this helps to showcase Fermanagh as a famous place for fishing on our wonderful Lough Erne.

“We are not allowed to say what went on in our visit.

“You will have to tune it to find out what happened.”

Dulrush Fisking Lodge has 19 en-suite bedrooms and five two- bedroom self-catering lodges and the Gormley’s are in the process of building five more and they have numerous boats for hire as well.

Uniquely, it is set on a working farm in a spectacular setting with the stunning Cliffs of Mahoo as a backdrop, and in Bridie’s words:

“It is ideal for a staycation on the shores of Lough Erne and right beside the famous Castlecauldwell Par, one of the top tourist attractions in Northern Ireland.

