+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAABeacom knows it’s time to produce the goods

Beacom knows it’s time to produce the goods

Posted: 4:02 pm October 20, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

AS Eoin Beacom knows better than anyone, fulfilling your potential is not easy.

On January 2, 2018, Beacom was the inspirational skipper that lead Enniskillen Gaels to the Ulster minor club title after they beat Ballinascreen 1-06 to 0-6 at the St Paul’s complex in west Belfast.

He was the player of the match on the day and an imposing figure at midfield throughout. It was now a matter of what he and his teammates would go on to achieve at senior level.

Advertisement

Down at the Gaels Club in Brewster Park, members weren’t wondering if they’d win their first senior championship crown since 2006 – it was only a matter of when.

But despite claiming an intermediate title in 2020, the lauded Enniskillen young guns were part of the team well beaten by Derrygonnelly 2-08 to 0-5 in last year’s senior championship showpiece.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Kelm relishing chance to play in championship final Erne Boxers medal in Denmark Enniskillen Gaels ‘not the finished article’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:02 pm October 20, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA