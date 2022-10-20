Beacom knows it’s time to produce the goods

AS Eoin Beacom knows better than anyone, fulfilling your potential is not easy.

On January 2, 2018, Beacom was the inspirational skipper that lead Enniskillen Gaels to the Ulster minor club title after they beat Ballinascreen 1-06 to 0-6 at the St Paul’s complex in west Belfast.

He was the player of the match on the day and an imposing figure at midfield throughout. It was now a matter of what he and his teammates would go on to achieve at senior level.

Down at the Gaels Club in Brewster Park, members weren’t wondering if they’d win their first senior championship crown since 2006 – it was only a matter of when.

But despite claiming an intermediate title in 2020, the lauded Enniskillen young guns were part of the team well beaten by Derrygonnelly 2-08 to 0-5 in last year’s senior championship showpiece.

