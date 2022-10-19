Baloucoune in Ireland squad for autumn internationals

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune in action during the Autumn Nations Series against Argentina

IRELAND coach Andy Farrell has named Robert Baloucoune in his 37-man Ireland squad for the upcoming autumn internationals.

Enniskillen’s Baloucoune who has two caps for Ireland recently featured on the Emerging Ireland tour.

Farrell has named six uncapped players in the squad; Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast.

Advertisement

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale is also named, having been reuled out with injury since July 2021.

Ireland’s autumn campaign begins against South Africa on 5 November (5.30pm) before hosting Fiji and Australia.

Farrell has alsoo named an additional 12 players in an Ireland ‘A’ squad who will link up with the team after October’s final round of United Rugby Championship fixtures and will play an All Blacks XV selection.

Ireland squad

Backs: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (captain, Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Cian Healy (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Ireland ‘A’ panel: Tom Ahern (Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Jack Crowley (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Max Deegan (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Marty Moore (Ulster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Roman Salanoa (Munster).