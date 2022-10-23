A ‘spooktacular’ time in store for Halloween

HALLOWEEN night is set to light up the sky and bring out all of Enniskillen’s ghosts and ghouls.

The spooktacular occasion will see the Council lay on a grand fireworks display at the Broadmeadow with Omagh staging a similar event at the OASIS Plaza

With both events starting at 6pm on Monday, October 31 – Halloween night – the theme of the event, titled ‘The Strangest Thing’, encapsulates what has been a very strange few years with limited opportunities to come together.

Speaking about the event Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff said: “I am delighted that the Halloween Fireworks are taking place this year.

“It has been a strange few years where we have not had the opportunity to attend public events such as Halloween.

“In the current climate, I am pleased that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is putting on the fireworks displays and a range of other activities on the night so everyone can enjoy a night of fun and entertainment for free.

“I would encourage everyone to go along to Broadmeadow in Enniskillen or the Oasis Plaza in Omagh – a frightfully good night is guaranteed.”

As part of the Council’s Halloween programme more activities are taking place at the Marble Arch Caves, Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Geopark, The Ardhowen, Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Strule Arts Centre, and Omagh Leisure Centre. A range of support to access the Halloween fireworks event is available including limited blue-badge parking and a designated viewing area of the fireworks display for people with disabilities.

Admission to the ‘Strangest Things’ event on the Broadmeadow and OASIS Plaza is free, however, numbers permitted on OASIS

Plaza upper level are limited and access may be restricted during the event.

For more information and view the full programme of events visit: fermanaghomagh.com or email events@fermanaghomagh.com or telephone 0300 303 1777.

