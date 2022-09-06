SLEVIN, Rosie (née Gilbride) – Coalhill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 6th September 2022, suddenly at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Eddie, loving mother to Celene O’Neill (Gerald) and devoted granny to Molly, sister of Bridget Slevin (Pat, RIP), Vincent (Joan) and Francis. Pre-deceased by her brother Jimmy, RIP.

Rosie will repose at the family home until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Rosie will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Family home strictly private at all times please, by request.

St. Padre Pio pray for her