SHANNON, Jim – 8 Meadow Lane, Enniskillen and formerly Drumdoney, Derrylin, peacefully, 2nd September 2022. Dear husband of Carmel and loving father of Gerry, Martin and Paul.

Remains reposing at his home on Sunday 12 noon until 8 pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.