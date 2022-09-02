REIHILL, Michael (Mick) – Barnhill, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 1st September 2022 peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eilish (née Burke), and loving father to Ciaran and Gareth (Mary). Devoted grandfather of Frankie. Pre-deceased by his siblings Jim, Nora, Sean (Kathleen), Frank and Kathleen and by his sister-in-law Maureen, RIP.

Mick will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home this evening from 4 pm until 7 pm. Removal from his late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mick will be sadly missed by his wife Eilish, sons Gareth and Ciaran, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Frankie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Concern, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

House strictly private to family only please by request.