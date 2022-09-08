+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineQueen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96
Dean Kenneth Hall with The Queen on her last visit to Enniskillen gkfh40

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96

Posted: 7:10 pm September 8, 2022

QUEEN Elizabeth II has died at her home in Balmoral this afternoon, ending the longest reign by any British Monarch.

Queen Elizabeth had been on the British throne since 1952 and celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away last year after more than seventy years of marriage.

Advertisement

It was reported earlier this week that her health had worsened and that the Monarch’s mobility had been affected. She was unable to attend a meeting of the Privy Council.

Queen Elizabeth last visited Enniskillen in 2012. During her visit, she officially opened the South West Acute Hosptial, and historically crossed from St Macartin’s Cathedral to St Michael’s Church, her first visit to a Catholic church in Ireland, north or south.

With the Queen’s death her eldest son and former Prince of Wales Charles is the new King.

In a statement on social media The Royal Family said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Related posts:

Fr Brian pays tribute to ‘true Irish legend’ Community mourns passing of ‘character’ Willie Lyons Sadness across Fermanagh at death of gentleman Stephen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:10 pm September 8, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA