Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96

Dean Kenneth Hall with The Queen on her last visit to Enniskillen gkfh40

QUEEN Elizabeth II has died at her home in Balmoral this afternoon, ending the longest reign by any British Monarch.

Queen Elizabeth had been on the British throne since 1952 and celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away last year after more than seventy years of marriage.

Advertisement

It was reported earlier this week that her health had worsened and that the Monarch’s mobility had been affected. She was unable to attend a meeting of the Privy Council.

Queen Elizabeth last visited Enniskillen in 2012. During her visit, she officially opened the South West Acute Hosptial, and historically crossed from St Macartin’s Cathedral to St Michael’s Church, her first visit to a Catholic church in Ireland, north or south.

With the Queen’s death her eldest son and former Prince of Wales Charles is the new King.

In a statement on social media The Royal Family said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”