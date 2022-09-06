+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGUINNESS, Peter

Posted: 4:12 pm September 6, 2022

McGUINNESS, Peter – late of 8 Moneynoe Park, Enniskillen, BT74-4ER, peacefully, 5th September 2022.

Deeply regretted by his wife Vera, son Joseph, daughters Miriam and Therese, his brothers Paddy, Francie and Oliver, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, 6th September from 6 pm until 10 pm and on Wednesday, 7th September from 10.30 am until 2.30 pm. Peter will leave his home at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 8th September at 11 am, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

