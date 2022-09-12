+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McALOON, Patsy

Posted: 3:00 pm September 12, 2022

McALOON, Patsy (née Little) – St. Patrick’s Terrace, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 12th September 2022, peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Wife of John and devoted mother to Lynda, Leo (Claire), Michelle (Peter), Jacqueline (Matthew), Sean, Ann (Gerry) and Dominic. Loving sister of Maureen, Anna, Seamus, Frank, Pam, Sean, Gerard, Angela, Dermott, Barry, Bernadette and pre-deceased by her brothers Gussie, Liam and Eamon, RIP.

Patsy will repose at her late residence until removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

Family home will be open to public this evening, Monday from 7 pm until 9 pm and again tomorrow, Tuesday from 1 pm until 9 pm.

Patsy will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, (especially Ryan and Colleen), brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, her uncle Terry, cousins and a large circle of friends.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Please note time of Funeral Mass.

St. Padre Pio pray for her

