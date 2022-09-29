+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisnaskea

Man arrested on burglary charge, released on bail

Posted: 10:11 am September 29, 2022

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm has been released on bail.
The charge relates to an incident that took place at a property in the Cavandale area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, September 28.
Of the incident, Detective Inspector Winters said: “It was reported to police that two men entered a property and assaulted another man with metal bars.
“The men left shortly afterwards and ran in the direction of Sycamore Drive. They are both described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build and in their mid-20s and were wearing hooded tops and masks.
“One of the men was wearing black tight jeans and black and white trainers, while the other man was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
“Our investigation is now underway and we arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
“We are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 856 of 28/09/22.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ 

