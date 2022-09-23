LAFFERTY, Owen – RIP, 117 Carn Road, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, 23rd September 2022. Beloved husband of Vera, much loved father of Francie, Rita (Michael McCabe), Kathleen (Sean McLoughlin), Siobhan (Willie Goulding) and Ashleen (Hugh Kelly). Cherished brother of the late Francis John, Elizabeth, Margaret, Arthur, Barney and Kathleen, RIP.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

House private please.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul