+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LAFFERTY, Owen

Posted: 8:39 pm September 23, 2022

LAFFERTY, Owen – RIP, 117 Carn Road, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, 23rd September 2022. Beloved husband of Vera, much loved father of Francie, Rita (Michael McCabe), Kathleen (Sean McLoughlin), Siobhan (Willie Goulding) and Ashleen (Hugh Kelly). Cherished brother of the late Francis John, Elizabeth, Margaret, Arthur, Barney and Kathleen, RIP.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

House private please.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Related posts:

BOYLE, John McCAULEY, Benny FLANAGAN, Sister Macartan

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA