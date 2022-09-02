KELLY, Michael (Mickey) – RIP, 42 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FS, peacefully, 1st September 2022 at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Gladys, much loved father of Damien (Donna) and Olivia (Darren), adored grandfather of Jack, Jade and Charlie, cherished brother of Francie, Bernie (McCann), Brian, Seamus, Martin and the late Anne, Kathleen, Lena and Josie, RIP.

Mickey will be reposing at his late residence on Friday, 2nd September from 2 pm to 10 pm. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

House private to family please on morning of funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK., please make cheques payable to Dementia UK and send to Claude McKervey, Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him