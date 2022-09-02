HANNA, Anna (née McKeon) – Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Anna passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of North West Hospice, Sligo surrounded by family on 1st September 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean, step-daughter Karen, brothers Cathal and Martin.

She will be sadly missed by her brother Padraig, sisters Maureen, Dympna and Sheila, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal from her home on Saturday to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton to arrive for Funeral Mass at 4 pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on churchtv.ie/manorhamilton.

