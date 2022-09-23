FLYNN, Roseanne

FLYNN – The death has occurred of Roseanne Flynn, (née McAloon), Eshandarragh, Altawalk, Roslea, Thursday, 22nd September 2022, peacefully in the loving care of her family. Dearly beloved mother of Pat (Loretta), Frank (Kathleen), Una (Jim Treanor), a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Pre-deceased by her husband Francis, sister Mary and brother John.

May Roseanne’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Roseanne will be reposing at her late home this evening Friday from 6 pm until 10 pm and on Saturday from 2 pm until 10 pm, remains will leave her late home on Sunday morning at 9.15 am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian for 10 am funeral Mass. Burial in adjoining cemetery. Roseanne’s funeral Mass can be viewed online on Aghavea Aughintaine Parish Facebook page.

Roseanne will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and entire circle of family and friends.

House private on Sunday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to any Dementia Charity by donation box or Aidan Connolly Funeral Director.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so below.