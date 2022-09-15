+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh film crew wanted for new Hulu TV show

Posted: 9:15 am September 15, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A NEW TV show, commissioned by RTÉ and US streaming service Hulu, is set to be filmed in Bundoran and Ballyshannon in the coming months, and its producers are looking for local crew members. 

The black comedy starring Siobhán Cullen, called ‘Obituary’, will centre on a small-town obituarist living in the west of Ireland, who resorts to murder when works dries up locally.

The Donegal Film Office, part of Donegal County Coucil, has been working with Magamedia for the production, which will begin shooting in the new year, from January to March. 

Preparation for production will begin in November, however, and the Donegal Film Office last week posted the crew call out for trainees in various departments. 

The notice stated some experience would be an advantage, but was not necessary. A wide range of applicants, of all ages and backgrounds, are welcome. 

“We are looking for crew with some experience in film and television production, and new entrants who live within a 45km radius of the production office in Bundoran,” the notice stated, adding “these are paid positions.” 

Anyone interested can email obituaryprod@gmail.com with a copy of their CV and cover letter by September 20th

