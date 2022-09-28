+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family desperate to get sick mother home from Croatia
Jennifer Tierney with husband Dermot.

Family desperate to get sick mother home from Croatia

Posted: 9:42 am September 28, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

AN Enniskillen family has been left devastated after their mother fell seriously ill while travelling on a religious pilgrimage and remains hospitalised in Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Jennifer Tierney, 73, left on a Marian Pilgrimage to Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina last Wednesday with her husband Dermot, and their daughter, Orla Humphreys.
The group of 14 people were on a flight from Dublin Airport to Dubrovnik when the medical emergency took place.
“Mummy was in great form going on the bus to the airport. She was fine getting on the flight and had something to eat before takeoff,” her daughter Orla explained.
“I wasn’t sitting beside her on the plane but as we were descending I was told that my mother couldn’t be wakened up. My dad, who was sitting beside her, had been trying for half an hour to wake her up before that.”
Orla alerted the cabin crew who gave her mother oxygen, but she remained unconscious.
“There was a doctor on board the plane but she couldn’t wake her up either. When we landed in Dubrovnik an ambulance was already waiting and took her straight off to hospital,” Orla said.
Since then Orla and her father have been staying in Medjugorje, which is a three-hour drive from Dubrovnik. They have also been in contact with the Irish Embassy there and have been trying to sort out health insurance so that Jennifer can be medically evacuated back home.

